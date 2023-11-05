What's the plan ?

Share · View all patches · Build 12623185 · Last edited 5 November 2023 – 10:13:08 UTC by Wendy

Tout d'abord un immense merci à tout ceux qui m'ont fait des retours afin d'améliorer le jeu.

"First of all, a huge thank you to everyone who provided feedback to help improve the game."

Je pense particulièrement à Daniel et je suivrais ses conseils.

"I'm thinking of Daniel in particular, and I will follow his advice."

J'ai travaillé sur le plus urgent, le volume.

"I've worked on the most urgent aspect, which is the volume."

Je suis déjà sur le coup pour les petits meshes tels hamburger et les quilles de bowling.

"I'm already working on the small meshes like hamburgers and bowling pins."

Excellente journée à vous.

"Have an excellent day!"