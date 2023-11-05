 Skip to content

TrackDayR update for 5 November 2023

Hotfix Update Build 1.0.101.98

Here we are with a new hotfix guys!, we have been working hard these days to try to solve the problems you reported to us in the Discord server.
We will continue to work on many aspects so please let us know if there are any other things to fix.
Thanks to everybody that helped us!

Changelog:

  • Improved balance point in wheelies
  • creation of ride attitude "WHEELIE" or "RACE" (for those who want to wheelie for those who want to race)
  • improved tyre contact point simulation
  • bugfix multy popup menu when players connect
  • bugfix audio in multyplayer
  • bugfix Tank oil graphic
  • bugfix rev limiter
  • bugfix bike selection in multyplayer race with fixed category

