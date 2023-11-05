 Skip to content

KunKunNight update for 5 November 2023

2023/11/5 Update

Build 12622993

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update includes:

  1. The lighting brightness on the first floor has slightly improved.

2.The movable items in Class 1 have now added bright special effects , and the Class 2 key's location have been changed.

Changed files in this update

