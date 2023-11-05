[Quick patch] fixes

Fixes
- Fixed locales issues.
Usability
- Introduced compatibility with gamepads, especially XBoxControllers.
Features
- New ghost introduced. [spoiler] The Aconyte throw poisonous projectile(s) to Thyria[/spoiler]
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixes
Usability
Features
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update