Thyria: Step Into Dreams update for 5 November 2023

[Quick patch] fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Fixed locales issues.

Usability

  • Introduced compatibility with gamepads, especially XBoxControllers.

Features

  • New ghost introduced. [spoiler] The Aconyte throw poisonous projectile(s) to Thyria[/spoiler]

