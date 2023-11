Share · View all patches · Build 12622893 · Last edited 5 November 2023 – 19:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Hello Dungeon Designers!

We're so excited to announce that Super Dungeon Designer is officially in Early Access!

Thank you all so much for your support over the past 5 years as we worked to reach this milestone. We'll have more info soon on our Early Access Roadmap of new features.

Join us in Discord to discuss the game and share dungeons: https://discord.com/invite/HGmfz9g

If you have any questions feel free to reach out!

Thank you,

Squish Studios