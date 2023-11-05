 Skip to content

Jylko: Through The Song update for 5 November 2023

Jylko - 2.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12622883 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey !

Major Changes :

  • You can buy skin for the Cycle Game with silver coins

Chocolate Donut

Sweet Donut

Cookie

Planet

- New Upgrades for the endgame (+10 Cards), these cards will appear after beating the 8th boss

Weapon balancing :

Added a natural piercing to all single-shot weapons like Sniper, Desert Eagle, Colt, ....
Rpg : Damage 100 -> 200
Grenade Launcher : Damage 100 -> 150
Colt : Damage 40 -> 50
Desert Eagle : Damage 40 -> 50

Achievements Visual Reworked
New Achievemenent (+1)
Difficulty Balance
Bugfixes

Like always, you can suggest anything here or in the Discord

Thanks Everyone ːluvː

