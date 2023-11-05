Jylko - 2.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12622883 · Last edited 5 November 2023 – 09:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Hey !

Major Changes :

You can buy skin for the Cycle Game with silver coins

Chocolate Donut



Sweet Donut



Cookie



Planet



- New Upgrades for the endgame (+10 Cards), these cards will appear after beating the 8th boss

Weapon balancing :

Added a natural piercing to all single-shot weapons like Sniper, Desert Eagle, Colt, ....

Rpg : Damage 100 -> 200

Grenade Launcher : Damage 100 -> 150

Colt : Damage 40 -> 50

Desert Eagle : Damage 40 -> 50

Achievements Visual Reworked

New Achievemenent (+1)

Difficulty Balance

Bugfixes

Like always, you can suggest anything here or in the Discord

Thanks Everyone ːluvː