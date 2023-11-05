Jylko - 2.1.1

Hey !
Major Changes :
- You can buy skin for the Cycle Game with silver coins
Chocolate Donut
Sweet Donut
Cookie
Planet
- New Upgrades for the endgame (+10 Cards), these cards will appear after beating the 8th boss
Weapon balancing :
Added a natural piercing to all single-shot weapons like Sniper, Desert Eagle, Colt, ....
Rpg : Damage 100 -> 200
Grenade Launcher : Damage 100 -> 150
Colt : Damage 40 -> 50
Desert Eagle : Damage 40 -> 50
Achievements Visual Reworked
New Achievemenent (+1)
Difficulty Balance
Bugfixes
Like always, you can suggest anything here or in the Discord
Thanks Everyone ːluvː
