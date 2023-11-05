 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

HYPER DEMON update for 5 November 2023

Patch notes November 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12622778 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ENEMY1 / SPAWNER + SKULLS

  • small skulls move slower
  • delay skulls spawning after teleport
  • fix skulls sometimes killing player when stomping spawner
  • don't allow rail lock-on during spawner teleport

ENEMY 2 / SCUTTLER

  • allow slide without cancelling scuttler gem dash combo
  • fix direct bomb hits sometimes not killing scuttlers
  • fix bug where falling scuttler can still kill you when you're airborn/sliding

ENEMY3 / SERPENT / SNAKE

  • snake stomp consistency improvements
  • snake hp tweak
  • reduce delay on snake attack after spawn
  • 1 fewer segment of snake tail is collidable
  • snake will turn toward you if you get close to its tail

GRAB / THROW

  • fix held items moving out of hand when changing direction rapidly
  • fix bombs exploding immediately after throw if thrown too horizontally
  • allow immediate bomb re-grab after bounce
  • gems can be grabbed with LMB while holding RMB, even if no gems held yet

PROGRESSION

  • fix centipede delaying spawns when killing two enemies at the same time
  • fix boss spawn not advancing if killing two enemies at the same time

Changed files in this update

Depot 1743851 Depot 1743851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link