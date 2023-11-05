Patch notes November 2023

ENEMY1 / SPAWNER + SKULLS
- small skulls move slower
- delay skulls spawning after teleport
- fix skulls sometimes killing player when stomping spawner
- don't allow rail lock-on during spawner teleport
ENEMY 2 / SCUTTLER
- allow slide without cancelling scuttler gem dash combo
- fix direct bomb hits sometimes not killing scuttlers
- fix bug where falling scuttler can still kill you when you're airborn/sliding
ENEMY3 / SERPENT / SNAKE
- snake stomp consistency improvements
- snake hp tweak
- reduce delay on snake attack after spawn
- 1 fewer segment of snake tail is collidable
- snake will turn toward you if you get close to its tail
GRAB / THROW
- fix held items moving out of hand when changing direction rapidly
- fix bombs exploding immediately after throw if thrown too horizontally
- allow immediate bomb re-grab after bounce
- gems can be grabbed with LMB while holding RMB, even if no gems held yet
PROGRESSION
- fix centipede delaying spawns when killing two enemies at the same time
- fix boss spawn not advancing if killing two enemies at the same time
