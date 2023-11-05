Adventurers,

This is a re-issued Hotfix to solve an issue that resulted in campaign saves from older builds not saving if continued on 1.014.

If you have updated to 1.014 you may have experienced this issue. If you did we apologise.

We are working tirelessly to continue to update the game and resolve issues as quickly as we can. Your support is greatly appreciated.

When you update to 1.015 your previous saves from 1.013 and earlier, as well as new campaign saves started in 1.014 will be compatible and accessible.

HOTFIX 1.0.15

This hotfix addresses balance and difficulty in a number of areas across the campaign whilst also improving adventure specific issues.

This also includes more fixes for common multiplayer connectivity and instability issues.

MULTIPLAYER & INSTABILITY

Fixed one of the issues causing players to receive the ‘Adventure not found’ error message, improving multiplayer room connectivity.

Fixed an issue that caused the Lobby UI to lock when accepting a Steam invite.

BALANCE

Jelly side quest has been reduced from 3 Jellies to 2.

Softened Apprentice difficulty on all adventures.

Improved difficulty scaling for parties with less than 4 characters.

Adjusted the challenge to loot ratio in town quests.

Fixed an issue where players were able to buy items in the Lore Store multiple times resulting in a negative balance.

Fixed an issue with the ‘Came Out Clean On The Other Side’ Achievement unlocking via completing the cellar.

The Resistance

Provided more rounds for players to complete the initial quests.

Increased the number of rounds from 5 to 6 before chaos advances on the timeline.

Increased the number of rounds from 4 to 5 before Queensguard waves attack.

Added Chaos Reduce and Life Pool in each Resistance Camp.

Primordial Oak

Increased the number of rounds from 5 to 6 before chaos advances on the timeline.

Added Chaos Reduce quests to the Siege Towns.

Once you have updated your game with this hotfix, if you continue to experience issues please let us know in Discord so we can assist you.

All players will need to have updated to the latest build to play together in multiplayer.

We will continue to hotfix over the coming days so please stay tuned for further updates. Thank you for your continued support!

IronOak Games