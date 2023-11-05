Update instructions_12/05/2023

- Fixed the bug where enemies generate props at the end of the game in "Season Mode"
- Fixed the bug that may crash when opening the leaderboard in the main menu.
- Fixed the bug where BGM stopped playing after clicking the resume button in the pause menu.
Drift Survivor update for 5 November 2023
