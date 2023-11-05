 Skip to content

Drift Survivor update for 5 November 2023

Update instructions_12/05/2023

Last edited by Wendy

  1. Fixed the bug where enemies generate props at the end of the game in "Season Mode"
  2. Fixed the bug that may crash when opening the leaderboard in the main menu.
  3. Fixed the bug where BGM stopped playing after clicking the resume button in the pause menu.

