Version 1.4.1 Release Notes

Added:

60 second time limit for redraw phase, it auto accepts after that

VFX on your deck for when your card hand is full

Changed:

Abilities that require a selection will now auto select when your turn time ends

Improved matchmaking to reduce getting matched to the same players repeatedly

Gems can no longer be gifted to players while in the arena

Fixed:

Legit match detection in ranked mode for gold/xp rewards. This applies only to gold/xp rewards, rank will still be adjusted for non-legit battles

Ranked match prompt declined if you were in a battle and that battle ended

Accepting a ranked match while in a battle failing to start the ranked match

Losing at skill rating 500 demoting you back to Iron rank

Weekly rank decay not being able to drop out of Platinum rank

Altering Fate and Something Wicked Approaches soft-locking if you were at the hand limit

Known Issues:

Tavern and Arena scenes sometimes loading on top of each other, a restart fixes this

Rioting Insider doesn't automatically move across the table, manually grabbing the creature fixes this