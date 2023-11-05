Version 1.4.1 Release Notes

Added:
60 second time limit for redraw phase, it auto accepts after that
VFX on your deck for when your card hand is full
Changed:
Abilities that require a selection will now auto select when your turn time ends
Improved matchmaking to reduce getting matched to the same players repeatedly
Gems can no longer be gifted to players while in the arena
Fixed:
Legit match detection in ranked mode for gold/xp rewards. This applies only to gold/xp rewards, rank will still be adjusted for non-legit battles
Ranked match prompt declined if you were in a battle and that battle ended
Accepting a ranked match while in a battle failing to start the ranked match
Losing at skill rating 500 demoting you back to Iron rank
Weekly rank decay not being able to drop out of Platinum rank
Altering Fate and Something Wicked Approaches soft-locking if you were at the hand limit
Known Issues:
Tavern and Arena scenes sometimes loading on top of each other, a restart fixes this
Rioting Insider doesn't automatically move across the table, manually grabbing the creature fixes this
