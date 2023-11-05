 Skip to content

Roody:2d update for 5 November 2023

Roody:2d 0.10.9 beta

Patchnotes
  • Small chunks of stone (~30 blocks) will not get stuck from world-generation
  • Chunks loaded from disc will now consistently get initial updates. This may also fix some crashes
  • Sensor mode charge now works on snow being crushed by an inductor

