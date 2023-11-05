 Skip to content

三界 update for 5 November 2023

v5-4081 changelog

Build 12622334

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Further fix for a bug caused by culture languages not being able to enter the game (more testing is needed)

Readjusted the refresh distribution rules for [Ancient Soul].
A wisp of remnant soul has added a new transformation realm target task, and after completion, you can choose 2 special exercises of the transformation realm
Adjusted the opening time of the Altar of Spirits to [45] minutes
Fixed a bug where the number of cultivation spirits dropped by the Demon Clan at the Demon Soul Altar was abnormal
Added safe zone setting to the resurrection point of the Demon Soul Altar. You can substitute exercises to configure shortcuts, as well as meditate

