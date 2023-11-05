 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

少女的求生之路2：血色洋馆 update for 5 November 2023

November 5, 2023 The first half of the final channel

Share · View all patches · Build 12622319 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The new versions of this game are not compatible with old archives, which can cause many bugs

  1. Opening up new scenarios - the first half of the final channel
  2. Add mini game: defense against zombies
  3. Unlock the new defeated long animation - Velvet Ball Milk Tea Sauce
  4. Optimize the save logic again, and now players should no longer lose their saves.
  5. Fixed a bug where players in the underground research institute would not disappear from the dialogue interface if they first had a conversation with the Cat Mother and then triggered the Rabbit Mother conversation.
    The official release date has been determined: December 2nd
    Please continue to support me!
    PS: Some bugs were caused by the code I wrote a year ago, and now I can't understand the code and dare not touch it

Changed files in this update

Depot 2180331 Depot 2180331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link