November 5, 2023 The first half of the final channel

The new versions of this game are not compatible with old archives, which can cause many bugs
- Opening up new scenarios - the first half of the final channel
- Add mini game: defense against zombies
- Unlock the new defeated long animation - Velvet Ball Milk Tea Sauce
- Optimize the save logic again, and now players should no longer lose their saves.
- Fixed a bug where players in the underground research institute would not disappear from the dialogue interface if they first had a conversation with the Cat Mother and then triggered the Rabbit Mother conversation.
The official release date has been determined: December 2nd
Please continue to support me!
PS: Some bugs were caused by the code I wrote a year ago, and now I can't understand the code and dare not touch it
Changed files in this update