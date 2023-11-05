The Front temporary hotfix（11/05/2023）

We plan to have a hotfix on Nov 5，05:00 - 06:00 UTC. Thank you for your support!
Fixed:
- Fixed sometimes constructions might cause the client crash
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
We plan to have a hotfix on Nov 5，05:00 - 06:00 UTC. Thank you for your support!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update