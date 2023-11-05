 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Front update for 5 November 2023

The Front temporary hotfix（11/05/2023）

Share · View all patches · Build 12622299 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We plan to have a hotfix on Nov 5，05:00 - 06:00 UTC. Thank you for your support!

Fixed:

  • Fixed sometimes constructions might cause the client crash

Changed files in this update

Depot 2285151 Depot 2285151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link