Refciul Beta 1.14 unleashed!

Refiucl 666 beta 1.14 is now available. This new update is 170 MB and addresses some crucial gameplay additions and builds on our last beta.
Changelog
-
Added another death sequence, now it plays each of them randomly.
-
Fixed Collision On car near home.
-
Fixed spirit issues and such in Danny Cafe.
-
Fixed up crystals and potions inventory number.
-
Added slow-mo to in-game inventory, maps, docs, etc. The game slows down 90% which will make it easier for you guys.
-
Fixed "Door is locked" notification when ghosts try and go through a locked door.
-
Added Holy Water Potion - Restores health and stamina and keeps dark spirits away for a short time.
-
Inventory Typos fixed on tutorial and changes to reflect slo-mo when in inventory, maps, and doc.
-
Fixed Spirit Sense potion.
-
Added cystal of the Moon - Lighten up your night!
-
Made back pack bigger visually
-
Added more items to find and collect in the world!
-
Rebalancing - Ghosts are slightly slower which gives the player more time to react.
-
Made the game slightly brighter in general
-
Dark spirit improvements
-
Credits overhaul
-
Main menu background Improvements
-
Removed shadow options as it's crucial to the game!
-
New game Icon and Rebranding
Changed files in this update