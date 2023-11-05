Refciul Beta 1.14 unleashed!

Refiucl 666 beta 1.14 is now available. This new update is 170 MB and addresses some crucial gameplay additions and builds on our last beta.

Added another death sequence, now it plays each of them randomly.

Fixed Collision On car near home.

Fixed spirit issues and such in Danny Cafe.

Fixed up crystals and potions inventory number.

Added slow-mo to in-game inventory, maps, docs, etc. The game slows down 90% which will make it easier for you guys.

Fixed "Door is locked" notification when ghosts try and go through a locked door.

Added Holy Water Potion - Restores health and stamina and keeps dark spirits away for a short time.

Inventory Typos fixed on tutorial and changes to reflect slo-mo when in inventory, maps, and doc.

Fixed Spirit Sense potion.

Added cystal of the Moon - Lighten up your night!

Made back pack bigger visually

Added more items to find and collect in the world!

Rebalancing - Ghosts are slightly slower which gives the player more time to react.

Made the game slightly brighter in general

Dark spirit improvements

Credits overhaul

Main menu background Improvements

Removed shadow options as it's crucial to the game!