 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

REFICUL 666 update for 5 November 2023

Refciul Beta 1.14 unleashed!

Share · View all patches · Build 12622280 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Refiucl 666 beta 1.14 is now available. This new update is 170 MB and addresses some crucial gameplay additions and builds on our last beta.

Changelog

  • Added another death sequence, now it plays each of them randomly.

  • Fixed Collision On car near home.

  • Fixed spirit issues and such in Danny Cafe.

  • Fixed up crystals and potions inventory number.

  • Added slow-mo to in-game inventory, maps, docs, etc. The game slows down 90% which will make it easier for you guys.

  • Fixed "Door is locked" notification when ghosts try and go through a locked door.

  • Added Holy Water Potion - Restores health and stamina and keeps dark spirits away for a short time.

  • Inventory Typos fixed on tutorial and changes to reflect slo-mo when in inventory, maps, and doc.

  • Fixed Spirit Sense potion.

  • Added cystal of the Moon - Lighten up your night!

  • Made back pack bigger visually

  • Added more items to find and collect in the world!

  • Rebalancing - Ghosts are slightly slower which gives the player more time to react.

  • Made the game slightly brighter in general

  • Dark spirit improvements

  • Credits overhaul

  • Main menu background Improvements

  • Removed shadow options as it's crucial to the game!

  • New game Icon and Rebranding

Changed files in this update

REFICUL 666 Content Depot 1557191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link