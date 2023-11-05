 Skip to content

Pixel Composer update for 5 November 2023

1.15.6 Beta

Share · View all patches · Build 12622235

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
  • Globalvar can now be reordered.

Interface

  • Add ctrl+shift+f10 to reset the current theme (will also reset layout).
  • Add meta.json for themes.
  • Add warning when loading theme made for an older version.
  • Add reset button for most config dialog.
  • [noparse][Graph Panel] Improve connection drawing quality.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Graph Panel] Scenes are centered when loaded.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Inspector Panel] Add option to switch to the inspector panel when double-clicking on a node (on by default).[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Preview Panel] When not previewing any node, or previewing non-surface node (e.g. path) will scale to project default dimension.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Animation Panel] Animation controls will now be disabled while exporting.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Workspace Panel] Add a proper title.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Preference] "Appearance" renamed to "Interface". Rearrange and remove preference to match its category.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Preference] Add option to change temp folder.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Menu] Add an option to open a project in safe mode. (Shift + click on file > open)[/noparse]

Node

  • New 3D terrain node

  • New Set Material node

  • New VFX trail node

  • New VFX oscillate node.

  • Add connection support from particle to struct get.

  • Remove legacy 3D nodes.

  • Removing animation status also removes all the keyframes.

  • [noparse][Cache Array] Now run every frame even with non-animating input.[/noparse]

  • [noparse][Cache, Cache Array] New cache group feature.[/noparse]

    • Nodes in the cache group will automatically disable themselves once the cache node finishes caching the entire animation.
    • Any adjustment to a node will enable all nodes in the same cache group and reset the cache.
    • Cache group can be generated with inspector buttons.
    • Hold shift while dragging a node to remove it from the cache group.

  • [noparse][Canvas] Add brush distance, rotation, and rotate by direction properties.[/noparse]

  • [noparse][Canvas] Add option to use background dimension (on by default).[/noparse]

  • [noparse][Canvas] When using an eraser, if the alpha channel is set to true, then the eraser will only erase the alpha channel.[/noparse]

  • [noparse][Collection] Now attempt to recover caches on every child node.[/noparse]

  • [noparse][Color Adjust] Add blend modes.[/noparse]

  • [noparse][Export] Add .mp4 file format (through FFmpeg).[/noparse]

  • [noparse][Export] Add frame step property (I thought I'd already add this?)[/noparse]

  • [noparse][Export] Export button will now be disabled if the project is exporting.[/noparse]

  • [noparse][Export] Node now waits for external encoding to be completed before completing the export process.[/noparse]

  • [noparse][Find Pixel] Add option to output all found pixels.[/noparse]

  • [noparse][Find Pixel] Add tolerance property.[/noparse]

  • [noparse][Find Pixel] Pixel position now starts at [0, 0] instead of [1, 1]. Return [-1, -1] is no result.[/noparse]

  • [noparse][Line] Add option to invert path direction.[/noparse]

  • [noparse][Line] Add random blend property.[/noparse]

  • [noparse][Line] Improve performance.[/noparse]

  • [noparse][Loop] Add non-looping group IO.[/noparse]

  • [noparse][Outline] Add option to crop overflow pixel for the inside outline.[/noparse]

  • [noparse][Path Builder] Remove connected property. Now use nested vec2 array to define disconnected paths.[/noparse]

  • [noparse][Pin] Now propagate value instead of reference.[/noparse]

  • [noparse][Set Material] Add an option to wrap a single material with array.[/noparse]

  • [noparse][Strip] Add strip ratio property.[/noparse]

  • [noparse][Struct Get] Add struct array support.[/noparse]

  • [noparse][Switch] Now only display connectable junctions.[/noparse]

  • [noparse][Transform] Renamed "Scale" output dimension type to "Transformed" which also includes rotation.[/noparse]

  • [noparse][VFX spawner] Add a setting to output all particles.[/noparse]

  • [noparse][VFX variable] Add seed value.[/noparse]

  • [noparse][VFX] Node now won't update when manually scrolling.[/noparse]

Bug

  • [noparse][Add on] Fix crash when drawing widgets.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Armature Pose] Fix node not updating.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Array Zip] Fix junction color not updating.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Cache Array] Fix the current frame not showing up in the result.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Cache] Fix the clear cache button not working.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Canvas] Fix surface not refreshing when changing dimension.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][CurveBox] Fix the context menu appearing when deleting the anchor point.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Dialog] Fix crashes when opening color selector.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Export graph] Fix connection not rendering.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Export] Fix animation not exporting if the input is static.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Export] Fix format value not loaded properly.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Gradient selector] Fix adding and deleting gradient not updating gradient list.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Graph Panel] Fix crash when changing corner radius.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Graph Panel] Fix crash when setting high render quality.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Graph Panel] Fix incorrect connection to the dynamic input node.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Graph, Animator Panel] Fix node color not saving if the node is not animated.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Group] Fix error when deleting input/output node.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Group] Fix node order rearrangement when duplicating nodes.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Inspector Panel] Fix the "popup dialog" button stays green after closing the dialog.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Inspector Panel] Fix error when displaying dynamic surface.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Palette selector] Fix crashes when adding a palette.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Palette selector] Fix delete palette button not working.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Render Sprite sheet] Fix result does not show up when using the "animation" sprite set with non-animating input.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Sprite Stack] Fix stack amount property missing.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Switch, Condition] Fix junction color not updating.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Transform] Fix fractional position not scale based on the output dimension (as stated in the "output dimension type" property).[/noparse]
  • [noparse][VFX variable] Fix error when exposing velocity.[/noparse]
  • 3D rotation data now extract to vec4 instead of number.
  • Fix crash when changing theme.
  • Fix the crash when restarting the application from the crash dialog.
  • Fix error when setting globalvar value.

