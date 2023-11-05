1.15.6 Beta

New 3D terrain node

New Set Material node

New VFX trail node

New VFX oscillate node.

Add connection support from particle to struct get.

Remove legacy 3D nodes.

Removing animation status also removes all the keyframes.

[noparse][Cache Array] Now run every frame even with non-animating input.[/noparse]

[noparse][Cache, Cache Array] New cache group feature.[/noparse] Nodes in the cache group will automatically disable themselves once the cache node finishes caching the entire animation.

Any adjustment to a node will enable all nodes in the same cache group and reset the cache.

Cache group can be generated with inspector buttons.

Hold shift while dragging a node to remove it from the cache group.

[noparse][Canvas] Add brush distance, rotation, and rotate by direction properties.[/noparse]

[noparse][Canvas] Add option to use background dimension (on by default).[/noparse]

[noparse][Canvas] When using an eraser, if the alpha channel is set to true, then the eraser will only erase the alpha channel.[/noparse]

[noparse][Collection] Now attempt to recover caches on every child node.[/noparse]

[noparse][Color Adjust] Add blend modes.[/noparse]

[noparse][Export] Add .mp4 file format (through FFmpeg).[/noparse]

[noparse][Export] Add frame step property (I thought I'd already add this?)[/noparse]

[noparse][Export] Export button will now be disabled if the project is exporting.[/noparse]

[noparse][Export] Node now waits for external encoding to be completed before completing the export process.[/noparse]

[noparse][Find Pixel] Add option to output all found pixels.[/noparse]

[noparse][Find Pixel] Add tolerance property.[/noparse]

[noparse][Find Pixel] Pixel position now starts at [0, 0] instead of [1, 1]. Return [-1, -1] is no result.[/noparse]

[noparse][Line] Add option to invert path direction.[/noparse]

[noparse][Line] Add random blend property.[/noparse]

[noparse][Line] Improve performance.[/noparse]

[noparse][Loop] Add non-looping group IO.[/noparse]

[noparse][Outline] Add option to crop overflow pixel for the inside outline.[/noparse]

[noparse][Path Builder] Remove connected property. Now use nested vec2 array to define disconnected paths.[/noparse]

[noparse][Pin] Now propagate value instead of reference.[/noparse]

[noparse][Set Material] Add an option to wrap a single material with array.[/noparse]

[noparse][Strip] Add strip ratio property.[/noparse]

[noparse][Struct Get] Add struct array support.[/noparse]

[noparse][Switch] Now only display connectable junctions.[/noparse]

[noparse][Transform] Renamed "Scale" output dimension type to "Transformed" which also includes rotation.[/noparse]

[noparse][VFX spawner] Add a setting to output all particles.[/noparse]

[noparse][VFX variable] Add seed value.[/noparse]