 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Imomushi update for 5 November 2023

タイムが表示されるようになりました

Share · View all patches · Build 12622229 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

RTAしてくれる方向けのアップデートです。
・タイムが表示されるようになりました。
・F12で初期位置にリセットできる機能を追加しました。

BGMの不具合もちょっとがんばったので、少しはマシになったかもしれません。
よろしくおねがいします！

Changed files in this update

Depot 2620501 Depot 2620501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link