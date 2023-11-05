RTAしてくれる方向けのアップデートです。
・タイムが表示されるようになりました。
・F12で初期位置にリセットできる機能を追加しました。
BGMの不具合もちょっとがんばったので、少しはマシになったかもしれません。
よろしくおねがいします！
