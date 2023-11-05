Spell Disk 0.5.4a

The contents of the settings menu have been rearranged to make it less overwhelming.

We overhauled the game settings section of the settings menu. This change was made to create more space for additional features in the settings menu. Now, you should enter the game settings panel to adjust your game-related settings.

Fixed an issue where pressing the option/ESC button on the settings menu selected the key config button instead of exiting from the settings scene.

The game will attempt to obtain the correct resolution one more time, which may prevent the incorrect resolution display error (correct resolution was set, but incorrect resolution was shown as being selected in the setting menu).

Adjusted the hammer's wall detect range to be less prone to getting stuck on the wall.

Adjusted the order of the code sequence when obtaining mana through the thunder halo accessory to catch some unexpected race conditions. This is more of a temporary solution to the issue, as we weren't able to consistently reproduce the error to verify the solution of the issue. We'll work on fixing it.

Removed the affliction-related upgrade mods on the Mana Shot spell. If you already had a run that had a Mana Shot spell with an affliction upgrade, please abandon the run instead of continuing the run.

Updated the deranged item pool to remove some of its disk-related artifacts, as it cannot benefit from their effects.

Fixed some typos on Bard's glove in certain languages.

Adjusted the graphical pivot issue with the katar weapon.

Adjusted graphical issues with the scythe weapon.