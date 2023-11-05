 Skip to content

Dwarves Mining Idle update for 5 November 2023

Hotfix v0.2.22

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

Fixes

  • Fixed an error when resetting a floor with a crusher placeable down, it wouldn't give the materials back because it was trying to return the incorrect material.

