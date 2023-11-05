 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 5 November 2023

Performance patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12622163 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Reworking the game resource loading architecture.
-the game will require 3-9GB less RAM (depending on the active scene and graphic settings).
-the loading screen is now three times faster.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2115591 Depot 2115591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link