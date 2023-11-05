Reworking the game resource loading architecture.
-the game will require 3-9GB less RAM (depending on the active scene and graphic settings).
-the loading screen is now three times faster.
Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 5 November 2023
Performance patch
Reworking the game resource loading architecture.
