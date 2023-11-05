Playtest Patch Notes: November

Patchnotes: Reining in Rituals and Ferals

This patch is mostly about bugfixing, and curbing the power of some of the late game economic strategies that resulted in buying basically as many rituals as you can.

Gameplay Changes:

-At the start of an area, you choose 1 of 3 Ritual options, and can pay into that as regular, but you no longer get new rituals every time you complete one. I still want to continue refining the ritual experience, but this is mostly mitigation for the "oops all rituals" late-stage gameplay behavior.

-Post-Area Activities have some changes:

-Schemes have been broken out, rather than all living in a single cell

-Winning a Gamble grants 4 skulls, losing grants 1 free reroll each turn for the next area

-Study now is "pay a life: learn a spell equal to your level"

-No longer guaranteed 3 pathsways in area 1, and no longer guaranteed 3 banners in area 3.

-Extra Storage has been removed from area 2. RIP the chest icon.

-Expertise cannot be placed on a minion that does not benefit from it. (Related to bug #113)

-Rituals and benches are now copied in roster json and can be used in friendly battles. However, currently there is no visualization of the enemy's bench, but they may be getting a benefit from it. (bug #146)

-The Post-Combat "proceed" button click has been removed!

-You cannot learn duplicates of a spell.

Content Changes:

-Possessor now only targets a related minions

-Reinfreshments (melon corps) targets a related minion.

-Bone Armor affects related minions

-Soulcutter now applies to first slot, rather than highest attack (#162 bug), it may return to the previous version after some technical refactor

-Blood Orange nows recycles for an additional skull, rather than doubling

-Spare parts has been removed, associated Ferals now have a different unique upgrade. Note: Tripling a Blood Orange + recycling the BO + it's unique upgrade will still be skull positive, but it is not as explosive as it previously was.

Blocker Fixes:

Bug Fixes:

#Apprentice was not applying to bench minions, so you could exploit the rules engine's generosity around reroll charges by using some, shifting to bench, then shifting back to board.

#36 - bug

upgrade VFX for show are showing despite the minion being fully levled (might be due to XP from spar event)

#110 - bug

Sold unit (Ensould Statue) still shows as an upgrade without being any unit on board or storage

#37 - bug

upgrade vfx is persistent after the matching minion is sold

#48 the spellcaster that in "Combat Starts" apply poison to the highest hp target, the lesser demon that makes you randomly attack each other, my spellcaster attacked each other and died but after that, they still did the Combat start and applied the poison

#66 - bug

Converting to Golden Idol removes 1 Related attribute

#71 - bug

Belching Zombie + saying in card that applies 4 poison but should be 7 in this case (3 normal + 3 Expertise + 1 from Stein)

#75 - bug

If a chest is alone in the fight with "The Order" as leader, the chest will only die when it reaches full HP

#78 - bug

Shielded dragon don't consume stats from Everseer Combat start

Bug - Everseer would gain stats from an unrelated

#96 - bug

mummified pet should not get stone skin as possible upgrade (it's already shielded)

#119 - bug

predatory plant from the phytomancer does not get +attack from the +attack creature (effectively only visual, but could make a difference with mechanics)

#104 - bug

When Frank gets Expertise stat, it doesn't refresh immediatly the Magic Damage increase on the blue ball.

#158 - bug

support does not give magic power while in combat

#160 - bug

stein doesn't work in combat from the bench either

#177 - bug

Not sure if it happened only after I gave Maligned Spirit Expertise, but he loses the Poison from his text box in the upgraded form

#178 - bug

Virulent Zombie loses Magic in his text box after leveling up

#180 - bug

skeletal dragon doesn't double the stats of the eaten minion with expertise

#156 - bug

Expertise doesn't seem to have any effect on the Tiny Ghost. The screenshot was taken near the end of the battle--the Tiny Ghost+ should have double the attack as those in the backline w/o Expertise.

#145 - bug

Bloodthirst ritual doesn't seem to be giving slot 1 attacker the +7 bonus--rather, it is inflicting 2 poison damage to an enemy at combat start. The poison triggers before anything else, so I can't capture it in turn-based mode, but I can't tell what else might be inflicting it, and the +2 poison didn't appear until the Bloodthirst ritual was completed.

#155 - bug

the head chef's effect as a minion doesn't work

Minor Fixes:

#170 - feedback

lesser demon's description is missing a word, making its function unclear

#154 - bug

Spooky Skull is missing the damage calculator on its card, which is inconsistent when compared to Nether Warden, a minion with a similar effect.

#108 - bug

If you sell a unit if a lot of Keywords they go offscreen and can't select them back

Not a bug:

#103 - bug

Energy Echoer copying Nether Warden gives different values of spell damage

-The Echoer makes its own copy, so it will use its Health, not the wardens

#148 - bug

I was given a Gourd Head as my guaranteed Blight after taking the Blight path.

locking the shop prior to a path would result in an off-tribe minion being in the path slot. Visuals have been updated to communicate this



Could not Repro:

#79 - bug Ancestral Scholar + is only increasing +4/+4 instead of +6/+6 ... Can't see if Expertise is working or not but doesn't like it's working

#95 - bug

Mechanical soldier gains shielding even when spells do 0 damage, even though the card indicates its when they take damage, not when effected by a spell.

#120 - bug

deadwood also triggers when you recycle spells

#121 - bug

slime shaper doesn't trigger when you sell a minion without putting it on the battlefield or bench, but necrobiology does

#150 - bug

a trained stickey+ doesn't sell into a broken sticky+ but a tripled stickey does

#157 - bug

Unsure what causes it but hungerer + gains +attack from song of malice and his innate, then loses random amounts ofattack (goes up then goes down variable amounts) randomly.

#147 - bug

The "Doran Building" tier 5 spell is doing some weird things. It didn't seem to

#164 - bug

This is my first game with the full version, so forgive me if I've got something wrong here. I gave my Crow Caller both Eagerness and Linebreaker's Lance he then stopped performing any bonus attacks before combat.

#166 - bug

With this spell you can restore a minion's health whenever an enemy dies. At the end of a combat, my last minion died killing an enemy and I couldn't assign the spell to anyone. The game stall

#171 - bug

i assume this isn't intended, but maybe it is, Pentient+ enemies lose damage when they get healed