How To Hack In? update for 5 November 2023

Patch notes 05/11/2023 03:29 - Linux only

Patch notes 05/11/2023 03:29 - Linux only

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch is for Linux version only:

  • Fixed: black desktop, desktop animation that didn't work on linux
  • Fixed: linux scroll density was too low, and scroll direction was reversed
  • Fixed: linux Steam Cloud paths were nested incorrectly

Changed files in this update

Depot 1199832 Depot 1199832
