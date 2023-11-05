Patch notes 05/11/2023 03:29 - Linux only

This patch is for Linux version only:
- Fixed: black desktop, desktop animation that didn't work on linux
- Fixed: linux scroll density was too low, and scroll direction was reversed
- Fixed: linux Steam Cloud paths were nested incorrectly
