Update #12: X the Spot



Update #12 is back to smashing the hottest list of F10s from the player base. Thanks to everyone for submitting everything - bugs, feedback, suggestions and awesome ideas. Thanks for the great posts to the forum as well. This is Early Access, and we aim to improve - so let's do it together.

Forward Op Fixes

We've fixed a number of minor issues with the Forward Ops mission. Thanks for all the F10s! The camera that was hiding its range is now resolved as well as the issue with the inability to throw grenades out of the starting zone. We've heard so much good feedback about this mission, it's exciting to see it has hit the right nerve as the first starting mission offered in the safehouse.

Missions Without Knight

During the design and alpha phases, we built for 50% of missions not requiring the Knight. From a story perspective, a benched or Injured Knight can use their powerful quantum countermeasures from nearby the heist and not specifically need to be on the ground.

We're returning to this goal as we build out additional content - and especially proc-gen mission content. We've adjusted the FORWARD OP mission to not require the Knight and the DEAD DROP HIT could already be run without the Knight. In the case that you want to protect your Knight from risk or you're already injured, this design commitment will help you have more options.

X Marks the Spot

For Talents like Lure that target a specific spot on the ground, we now draw an X on the in-world geometry that will be targeted. This can be helpful just to be clear where the target is and also help indicate when the target will be on higher ground or not where you might expect it sometimes.

Hacker AP Gains

In some cases, with plugging into the matrix, the Hacker could gain AP. This bug and minor exploit is now resolved and hacking will cost at least 1 AP on top of any AP spent inside the Matrix.

There has been some incorrect mission difficulty tags showing in mission planning for a while. The difficulty shown (Moderate, Hard, Impossible!) was not actually being calculated by based on (because, this obviously makes sense) the date the mission was created. :facepalm: Until we can make some more realistic calculations, we've hidden these tags and you can look at the mission map to see its stage count and read its details to make your own call.

Hair Coloring

We've resolved all of the issues with hair styles that were ignoring being recolored. In some cases, this has resulted in the ability to apply 2 colors, like for the mohawk. We've also fixed over 40 issues with minor cosmetic overlaps, heads poking through hats, and glasses being oddly positioned on some faces. There is more to do but we've made a huge dent in the set of minor issues and resolved everything directly reported through F10 in this set.

v1.0.37 - 11/4/2023