Scoot update for 5 November 2023

Fall 2023 Update Patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey, everyone!

So happy to see you all enjoying the latest update! It's so cool to see and those clips that players have been sharing in the dicord are so smooooooth!

This is just a small patch fixing some of the bugs that players encountered. Here's a list of all the changes/fixes:

  • Fixed wooden fence having metal grind sound
  • Fixed grass being on beach in beach section of JJI
  • Fixed camera teleporting in replay editor
  • Rotation playback should be smoother in replay editor
  • Fixed camera rotation not update when navigating through keyframes
  • Fixed tilt not updating properly

Cheers,
Matt

