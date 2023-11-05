Fall 2023 Update Patch

**

Hey, everyone!

**

So happy to see you all enjoying the latest update! It's so cool to see and those clips that players have been sharing in the dicord are so smooooooth!

This is just a small patch fixing some of the bugs that players encountered. Here's a list of all the changes/fixes:

Fixed wooden fence having metal grind sound

Fixed grass being on beach in beach section of JJI

Fixed camera teleporting in replay editor

Rotation playback should be smoother in replay editor

Fixed camera rotation not update when navigating through keyframes

Fixed tilt not updating properly

Cheers,

Matt