Six Meat Under update for 5 November 2023

Patch Notes November 4th, 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed massive lag spikes in Cardiac Arrest: We're Not Done Here due to moving collision shapes
  • Fixed text overflowing beyond windows in terminal emails
  • Fixed sound clipping issues in Cardiac Arrest: The Return

