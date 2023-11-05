- Fixed massive lag spikes in Cardiac Arrest: We're Not Done Here due to moving collision shapes
- Fixed text overflowing beyond windows in terminal emails
- Fixed sound clipping issues in Cardiac Arrest: The Return
Six Meat Under update for 5 November 2023
Patch Notes November 4th, 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
