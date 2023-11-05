 Skip to content

Our Adventurer Guild update for 5 November 2023

Patch 0.7113

Patchnotes
  • Added a Counter UI for units that can counter. Now you don't have to keep track whether an enemy can counterattack
  • Fixed an issue with the "Run and Bow"-Skill not triggering

