Portable Ops update for 5 November 2023

UPDATE NOV RELEASE: CUSTOM GEAR // SAVES // EYEPATCHES // HOODIES

UPDATE NOV RELEASE:

SAVE CLASSES BACK
CUSTOM GEAR
RANDOM BUG FIXES
NEW MAP CHANGES
GUNS DIALED DOWN
GUI FIXES
STAT SAVES
& SO MUCH MORE

