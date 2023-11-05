HOTFIX 1.0.14

Adventurers,

We have rolled back Hotfix 1.014 after discovering an issue affecting old save game files.

We advise anyone who has updated the game in the last hour to quit and re-update to 1.013 which will be automatically available and downloaded.

We will be issuing a new build (Hotfix 1.015) which will include all of the new fixes 1.014 introduced.

Thank you for your patience, we are working hard to resolve existing issues and to continue to improve the game for you all.

We will continue to hotfix over the coming days so please stay tuned for further updates. Thank you for your continued support!

IronOak Games