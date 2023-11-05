 Skip to content

A Bavarian Tale - Totgeschwiegen update for 5 November 2023

Update to Unreal Engine 5

Update to Unreal Engine 5

5 November 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have finaly managed to move the game to Unreal Engine 5. Enjoy Wolpertshofen in all new graphics, with Lumen, Nanite and all the new tech from UE 5.

If you perfer the old UE 4 version, this will be available as a Beta version. You can switch and compare any time you like!

Please excuse the late release. We had a hard time getting the achievements to work. But now everything should be fine. You can write us any time on discord if you want some hints for the "Der Wanderer" achievement:

https://discord.gg/nShUfPznMJ

