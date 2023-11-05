New events with the girls and more!

Here is what changed:
·New system of hours and days of the week.
·New relationship system added.
·New events with the girls.
·New conversations.
·Bug fixes & text corrections.
More content coming soon! Thank you for playing!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Here is what changed:
·New system of hours and days of the week.
·New relationship system added.
·New events with the girls.
·New conversations.
·Bug fixes & text corrections.
More content coming soon! Thank you for playing!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update