Prostitute Island update for 5 November 2023

New events with the girls and more!

Share · View all patches · Build 12621867 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here is what changed:

·New system of hours and days of the week.
·New relationship system added.
·New events with the girls.
·New conversations.
·Bug fixes & text corrections.

More content coming soon! Thank you for playing!

