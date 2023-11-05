 Skip to content

Entities update for 5 November 2023

Entities v1.03 Hotfix

Build 12621830 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update focuses on addressing various visual bugs, ensuring a smoother gameplay. We've also addressed a few issues with the leaderboard system. and we are happy to announce the addition of our first Steam achievements.

