AutoDepth Image Viewer update for 5 November 2023

Patch November 4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-fix issue preventing images with long file paths to load
-tooltip fix
-added option to turn off hover tooltips
-added ui click sound
-added small loading indicator when loading depth for image
-fix bug with some settings not being respected on app launch
-fix bug with browse menu scroll getting stuck when changing folders

