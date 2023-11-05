-fix issue preventing images with long file paths to load
-tooltip fix
-added option to turn off hover tooltips
-added ui click sound
-added small loading indicator when loading depth for image
-fix bug with some settings not being respected on app launch
-fix bug with browse menu scroll getting stuck when changing folders
AutoDepth Image Viewer update for 5 November 2023
Patch November 4
-fix issue preventing images with long file paths to load
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update