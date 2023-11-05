 Skip to content

Melody of Seasons update for 5 November 2023

More Update Notes for Nov 4

Share · View all patches · Build 12621784 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Heh, sorry more changes today. General feeling I'm getting is the game is way too easy so more changes (you guys are pros!). Maybe I'm overreacting - let me know if it's too hard now:

Generally made the game way harder (NOTE** you will need to start a new save file if you want all of these changes!!!*):

  • Increase cost of Tool upgrades

  • Increase cost of Coop, Barn, and all Livestock

  • Nerfed ore and ingot values

  • Increased ore node HP so they take more hits to break

  • Increased cost of house upgrades

  • Increased cost of some recipes

  • Increased time for most items in the refiners (Ore -> Ingot, Stone -> Concrete, etc)

  • Fixed a bug where you would lose an item by taking it from a container when inventory full

  • Fixed a bug that could cause scarecrows and bat houses not to work

  • Fixed some issues with fruit trees and their transparency now works when behind them.

