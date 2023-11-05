More Update Notes for Nov 4

Heh, sorry more changes today. General feeling I'm getting is the game is way too easy so more changes (you guys are pros!). Maybe I'm overreacting - let me know if it's too hard now:
Generally made the game way harder (NOTE** you will need to start a new save file if you want all of these changes!!!*):
Increase cost of Tool upgrades
Increase cost of Coop, Barn, and all Livestock
Nerfed ore and ingot values
Increased ore node HP so they take more hits to break
Increased cost of house upgrades
Increased cost of some recipes
Increased time for most items in the refiners (Ore -> Ingot, Stone -> Concrete, etc)
Fixed a bug where you would lose an item by taking it from a container when inventory full
Fixed a bug that could cause scarecrows and bat houses not to work
Fixed some issues with fruit trees and their transparency now works when behind them.
