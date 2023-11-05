Cleric talent update and talent itemization support

525: Early Access 0.18.125
November 4, 2023 9:05 PM EST
• Cleric's Imprecatory Psalm talent will either be used to attack mobs or heal your party, not both at the same time. This is determined based on what you target after choosing the talent.
• The delayed impact of Imprecatory Psalm was reduced to zero.
• Added a ton of code to support plus to all talents, individual talents, and talent trees. This will be important when items are re-worked to include these bonuses.
• Translated several new talent-related phrases.
• Fixed a bug that caused Monk's starting tunic to be created twice which created confusing client-side behavior.
