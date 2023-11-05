Update 0.8

It has been some time since our last major update and we dont want to disappoint. This update is a big one and a lot of time has been spent completely recoding a lot of the scripting for the video player.

Video Player

Queue system now added which supports up to 10 videos. Anyone in the room can add to the queue.

Bin system added - The host of the room can bin any video in the queue regardless who requested it. Players can only bin a video if they are the one that requested it.

Vote system added - Every player can cast 1 unique vote per video in queue the video with the highest votes plays next and the queue will reorganise itself based on vote number.

Video quality can now be changed client side. You can choose if you wish to watch from HD all the way to 4K and it wont effect other players.

Audio and video delay has been fixed for higher video qualities.

Only the host can now jump ahead in the video time as this was causing issues when the client tried to jump ahead and video where becoming out of sync.

Video sync is now near instant as soon as the host jumps ahead in the video time other players will receive the update time. If players are out of sync by more than 5 seconds it will resync.

Skip button added for the room host which allows only the host to skip the current playing video regardless of votes.

Queue system will show the title of the video in the queue so players know what their voting on.

The video player will no longer restart the video or freeze if you jump ahead in the video time.

Level system

We have started work on giving the level system purpose and the house map will now have a Level 25 level requirement (This only applies if your the one hosting).

XP rates have been slightly tweaked to become more fair for time played.

Multiplayer

Anti-Cheat system added that will detect specific parameters relating to unfair play

Avatar proportion sizes when an outfit is worn has now been corrected

When a user disconnects the player body will no longer be left behind

New server regions added to the lobby

Developer achievement "Is it really you?" has now been fixed. Previously this would unlock if you joined a room the developer was previously in and not currently in.

Known issues

You will notice a gem currency under your player level this is a currency testing and will not save until the next update when we release content for this.

Avatar outfits dont always load

Important Notes

Were getting close to a 1.0 release and we would like to now discuss the future for Movie Night and the studio. Our plan is once 1.0 releases no further support will be provided for the title however game services will continue to stay online. We believe this is a fair approach after 2 years of development with zero funding.

From 2024 the studio will move game engine to Unreal Engine 5 and will begin work on the next title release this will likely be a paid title and we have learnt a lot from developing our free to play "Movie Night" title and what you guys expect in relation to quality in games.

This change is due to recent unity news regarding licensing and it will take us time to learn the new engine but were excited to get working on something great.