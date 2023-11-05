FIRST DATABASE TEST & DEADWOOD EVENT

This patch signifies a substantial advancement for the game, introducing a new database that will enable player data to be retained across not just one, but multiple servers and regions. Alongside the database trial, I am also launching our first community Halloween event(I realize it's a tad late... yet better late than never)

To partake in the event, initially find the gateway to "Deadwood". Upon entering Deadwood, search for a code nestled somewhere within the map which can now be redeemed for a novel Unique item.

[ADDED] Database

[ADDED] REDEEM CODE SYSTEM

[ADDED] DEADWOOD

[ADDED] ENEMY - PUMPKIN HEAD

To seize your complimentary item for engaging in the event, first hop onto the server and utilize code "DBTEST" to claim your bounty.

The enemy "Pumpkin Heads" possess a chance to relinquish a scarce pumpkin head hat.

Best of luck to all, and I am eager to encounter you in-game.

The server kicks off at 4PM AEST today and the Steam update has been released. The servers will be live from now to 7/11/2023

This event is only open to those who already own the game and are currently "EVO TESTERS" in our discord server.

Please note that you should expect many new systems to have issues as this is the first time that i am testing the new database on a large scale. I am using this event as a way to find bugs relating to the new database system and improve it for other events in the future.

Discord Server

Thank you all for your continued support <3