Version 3.13.7 Adds More Costumes!

100% Orange Juice - version 3.13.7 now live!
- Added Halloween costumes for Mother Poppo and Dark Lulu!
- Extended event duration by 3 days to give players time to get those as well.
- Candy payout now occurs only from defeats following refusal to give out candy (previously various other KO circumstances would also grant the candy after refusal to hand it out).
- Damage penalty from refusal to hand out candy is no longer sourced (doesn't trigger Bloodlust healing).
- Stealth On no longer prevents treating.
- Fixed some graphical issues including Mother Poppo's ability to manifest hearts while wearing a kigurumi
- Fixed an issues here some saves from between Trick & Treat 2021 run and present one had their event progress corrupted (players getting stuck on event clear cutscene should now be able to clear it normally).
Changed files in this update