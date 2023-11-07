Knossos 1.4 patch notes

It now works on Windows 11.

Aspect ratio is now correctly handled. Previously some walls might not be shown when wisth < height.

Texture mip levels have been recalculated. Previously they were often incorrect, resulting in odd display issues at large distances.

Fixed an issue causing jump triangles to be the wrong size in high dimensional mazes.

Fixed an issue causing some of the jump triangles to not display during a rotation.

The Clue form will now correctly read the clue and close the form when you press Enter while in the clue text textbox.

Layered clues are now displayed in the correct order when viewed from behind.

Removed the Sputnik landmark texture and replaced it with a Ukrainian flag.