Fixed : Nitro speed ignored decimal parts unintentionally
Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos
Incremental Epic Hero 2 update for 5 November 2023
IEH2 [ver. 1.2.1.7] Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
