Update Notes (Version 1.30 :: November 4, 2023)

Hello folks!
This patch mainly adds the possibility to save a game to resume it later.
In the pause menu select "Save & Quit" to save your game. When a save exists the main menu will show the option to resume the game. That option will disappear when you complete the game. You'll be able to resume the game on another device, like the Steam Deck, as the save files are sync on Steam Cloud.
Thank you for a phenomenal year of playing and supporting my game!
Version 1.30:
- Implemented the possibility to save and resume a game for both the campaign and the custom game mode, each with its own unique save.
- Added a custom rule enabling the removal of the obligation to move backward when unable to move forward.
- Added an option to increase the animation speed for dice rolls and piece movements.
- Rectified several labels.
