Update Notes (Version 1.30 :: November 4, 2023)

Hello folks!

This patch mainly adds the possibility to save a game to resume it later.

In the pause menu select "Save & Quit" to save your game. When a save exists the main menu will show the option to resume the game. That option will disappear when you complete the game. You'll be able to resume the game on another device, like the Steam Deck, as the save files are sync on Steam Cloud.

Thank you for a phenomenal year of playing and supporting my game!

Version 1.30: