Hello villagers!

I've been working on some fixes for Kainga (full changelog at the bottom) and I thought I'd slip in something I've been working on and very excited about as well!

The New Necromancer's Tower

Have you ever wondered why the 8th Thinker, Serrano, doesn't show up in the other towns in the belowlands?

Well that's because he normally doesn't participate in the Thinker's games, and instead focuses on necromancy and resurrecting the dead!

You may now notice the "Necromancer's Tower" map modifier and see Serrano in his tower somewhere on the map, calling the dead to him during both day and night!

I plan on continuing to add new modifiers in the future, so if you have any good ideas, post them in the comments below or on Discord!

The Unusual Village Competition Winner

At the beginning of October, we hosted an "unusual village competition" and I had a lot of good submissions from a lot of people, but by far the most unusual, and the winner, was the one below:

It was definitely unusual and the creator, OriginalFireup said it took about 5 hours, and calls it THE KAINGA SIGN CITY. OriginalFireup has made some of the most impressive cities (and yes, I intentionally called them cities instead of towns) I've seen in Kainga, so I think the reward of a Kainga Collector's Edition:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/29389/Kainga_Seeds_of_Civilization_Collectors_Edition/

I tried making my own unusual villages during a livestream while interviewing Drummond of Somepoint Sound, the musician of Kainga, as well as answering some questions from the community on Kainga's game design choices.

Check it out:

Patch 1.1.09 Change Log:

Here's some of the changes and additions made in this update:

Additions and Changes:

Added a new map modifier, the “Necromancer’s Tower”

Added basic tooltips to map-modifiers in the encyclopedia

Added the Durian to the encyclopedia

Added the Trudger War rig

Added “Variants” to the Evocative Banners to clarify the ability to swap between love/hate

Increased the chance of Walker techs appearing after taming walkers

Removed the Stairs synergy tech

Durian can now be destroyed by fire

Updated the French localization (thanks PsychoFr!)

Fixes:

Braves actually firefight again

Hopefully fixed an issue of Achievements not triggering

Fixed a bug where players would gain and lose double Karma at the end of a game

Feet no longer dangle below houses on balloons

Fixed the placement, progress bar and leftover egg of the Egg Excavation Site

Fixed the seats and the direction of the Mastadon War Rig

Fixed a bug where barracks and workshops would reject accepting new workers

Defensive Spikes now correctly move with earthquakes

Fixed a bug where Defensive Spikes wouldn’t do damage

Fixed the harborhouse’s size in the encyclopedia

Fixed the Memorial Alter festival to be built and function correctly

Beast bridles will properly get added to beasts tamed after taking the passive

That's it for now!

Take care out there and keep making great towns!