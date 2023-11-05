 Skip to content

Gloomwood update for 5 November 2023

Patch v0.1.230.05 Hotfix

Build 12619452

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • Improved light source priority handling to improve general performance
  • Improved AI update priority handling

Area: City Market

  • Added occlusion culling portals to many windows/archways to improve performance
  • Added boundary clips along several outer buildings and walls to prevent out-of-bounds mantling
  • Breaking Lord Marwyn's manor study window will no longer activate the gun shop alarm
  • Tweaked some detail occlusion to prevent some window flickering

Area: Coast Cliffside

  • Tweaked occlusion culling portals to improve performance

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an entity null reference when saving corpse attachment data
  • Fixed issue where the revolver could not be continually fired by holding down the primary fire button
  • Fixed issue where AI would target doors and objects with their throw attacks instead of meleeing them
  • Fixed issue where player would not vocalize a 'hmm' when attempting to place an item into a full inventory
  • Fixed issue where player would not vocalize a 'grunt' when attempting to place the inventory in an invalid position
  • Fixed issue where projectiles would not play audio when rented back from object pool
  • Fixed crowman beak skinning issue
  • Fixed crowman being unable to move during the tease sequence in coast_cliffside

Changed files in this update

