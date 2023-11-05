Patch v0.1.230.05 Hotfix

General
- Improved light source priority handling to improve general performance
- Improved AI update priority handling
Area: City Market
- Added occlusion culling portals to many windows/archways to improve performance
- Added boundary clips along several outer buildings and walls to prevent out-of-bounds mantling
- Breaking Lord Marwyn's manor study window will no longer activate the gun shop alarm
- Tweaked some detail occlusion to prevent some window flickering
Area: Coast Cliffside
- Tweaked occlusion culling portals to improve performance
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an entity null reference when saving corpse attachment data
- Fixed issue where the revolver could not be continually fired by holding down the primary fire button
- Fixed issue where AI would target doors and objects with their throw attacks instead of meleeing them
- Fixed issue where player would not vocalize a 'hmm' when attempting to place an item into a full inventory
- Fixed issue where player would not vocalize a 'grunt' when attempting to place the inventory in an invalid position
- Fixed issue where projectiles would not play audio when rented back from object pool
- Fixed crowman beak skinning issue
- Fixed crowman being unable to move during the tease sequence in coast_cliffside
Changed files in this update