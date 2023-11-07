 Skip to content

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition update for 7 November 2023

Patch 1.7.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • Improved caching to reduce stuttering and hitching for PC players 
  • Fixed and improved localization for various languages
  • Fixed an issue where players were seeing extremely bright VFX after joining games in progress
  • Fixed an issue where Xbox controller prompts would sometimes appear while using a PlayStation controller on Steam
  • Fixed an issue where a cutscene could trigger while players were in the customization menu
  • Fixed an issue where some parts of Ray’s dialogue were missing in the Japanese version of the opening cinematic 
  • In-game collectibles (Spores, Mold, Fungi, News Clippings and Tobin Missing Pages) should now be properly tracked when switching between Online and Offline Mode
  • Fixed an issue where players would sometimes be incorrectly rewarded with Tobin’s Missing Pages at the end of a match
  • Fixed an issue where certain contracts related to shooting ghost targets were not tracking properly 
  • Fixed tracking for the “Legions” achievement while playing in Offline Mode 

Samhain Boss fight

  • Fixed an issue where story progress could sometimes reset while switching between offline and online mode
  • Fixed an issue where Samhain could disappear from the boss fight if trapped during the sudden death transition
  • Fixed an issue where an additional Winston could appear during a cutscene
  • Fixed an issue where Busters could use their gear during the Samhain boss fight cutscene
  • Fixed an issue where the Graduation Day cutscene would not play properly for client players
  • Fixed an issue where the Graduation Day cutscene would replay upon entering the Firehouse
  • Fixed an issue where party members could appear in the background certain cutscenes
  • Fixed an issue where certain cinematics were missing subtitles

Ghost Bounties

  • Reduced wait time to return to the Firehouse after completing a Ghost Bounty
  • Slightly increased chances for Hellspawn Bounties to appear at higher player levels
  • Fixed an issue where canceling a Ghost Bounty during the Ready Up countdown would cause the next private match to incorrectly place the user into the previously selected Ghost Bounty

Busters

  • Fixed an issue where Busters could use the V.A.D. to escape Gravebringer’s Ossifying Lance’s root effect
  • Fixed an issue where Busters could not open the pause menu while Suspended by an Overlord
  • Addressed an issue where Busters would automatically switch to the Ghost Trap while trying to fire their Particle Thrower
  • Fixed an issue where the Dual Vertical Grip attachment would sometimes automatically push or pull Ghosts
  • Fixed an issue where the Proton Pack could appear detached from the Buster’s player model
  • Fixed an issue where Busters could briefly see through the map after the intro cinematic on the Whitestone Museum map and Hudson Canyon Lodge map
  • Fixed an issue where performing an emote while switching to the R.T.V. view could cause the player to become locked into the R.T.V. view

Ghost

  • Fixed Winky’s Sludge Puddle VFX
  • Fixed an issue where Bashers could sometimes softlock Busters while sabotaging their packs
  • Fixed an issue where Overlords could softlock Busters by Suspending a Buster if the Buster was using the R.T.V. and had the Ecto Goggles equipped
  • Fixed an issue where the Overlord Type variants could sometimes melee attack while tethered
  • Fixed an issue where energy trails VFX would persist when Overlords used Suspend while sabotaging
  • Fixed an issue where Overlord Suspend ability VFX would sometimes be displayed abnormally
  • Fixed an issue where Ghosts could exit map bounds while being trapped
  • Fixed an issue where Ghosts could become untrappable and instantly drain trap batteries
  • Fixed an issue where Poltergeists were not regenerating extra energy while possessing electronic type possessables
  • Fixed an issue where Possessor variants could not properly move through train doors in the Galway Station map

Bot Improvements and Fixes

  • Various improvements and fixes to Buster bot’s mantling
  • Glutton bots will now use their unique and ultimate abilities more often
  • Fixed an issue where Buster bots in the Firehouse would sometimes float above the ground
  • Fixed an issue where Buster bots would try to calm civilians while affected by the Overlord’s Suspend status effect
  • Fixed an issue where Buster bots were not using custom loadouts in the Samhain boss fight
  • Fixed an issue where Overlord bots would not move if they spawned at certain locations in the MOROS Medical Facility map
  • Fixed an issue where Buster bots would stop moving after supporting a horrified civilian
  • Fixed an issue where Buster bots could get stuck after using the V.A.D. at certain locations in the Clock Tower Brewery map

