 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Slot Factory - Magic Brewery update for 3 November 2023

Version Update to 5.0 With Themes

Share · View all patches · Build 12616247 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now with 7 different reel packs and backgrounds Graphics.
To access them got to the install directory of your Slotfactory game and they will be label as the following:
Theme Classic
Theme Egyptian
Theme Farmland
Theme Gangster
Theme Magic Brewery Extras
Theme Nautical
Theme Spooky

Changed files in this update

Slot Factory - Magic Brewery Depot Depot 1783101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link