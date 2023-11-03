Now with 7 different reel packs and backgrounds Graphics.
To access them got to the install directory of your Slotfactory game and they will be label as the following:
Theme Classic
Theme Egyptian
Theme Farmland
Theme Gangster
Theme Magic Brewery Extras
Theme Nautical
Theme Spooky
Slot Factory - Magic Brewery update for 3 November 2023
Version Update to 5.0 With Themes
Changed files in this update