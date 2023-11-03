Full Gear v2.2.2

Hello, adventurers! I'm working on v3.0, but it's all pretty slow so I can't make any promises yet.

This update is mostly to test out some new features, mainly a new Bell type, trap type, and Gases. Can you guess what the update will be about?

Gases

A mildly experimental feature is gases. Gases stay on a tile for a set number of turns, applying their effect to any entity touching them before disappearing. Enemies don't try to avoid gases, but their effects stack up quickly if you're not careful.



You can check them to see what they do. Currently, they come in 6 colors and are restricted to a few places:

The new Plasma Trap (summons Red Malus Attack gas)

Burn Drive (instead of AoE fire, now creates Orange burning gas)

Acidgamation (now also drops Green blighting gas)

Mercenary (instead of AoE freeze, now creates Blue freezing gas)

Pounder Droid (instead of AoE corruption, now creates Purple corrupting gas)

Confusion Trap (now creates Gray disconnecting gas, and inflicts Establishment to activator only.)

Hope you like them, they feel really steampunk.

Bell of the Sky

A ninth Bell type has been added! Now you get to fill up the Bell Belt Box thingy you can find somewhere, probably.



In true Bell fashion, it has a positive effect (grants Levitation) and a negative effect (Roots enemies nearby). Use it for getting over in-the-way traps, avoiding lava or acid, and effectively stun too dangerous enemies chasing you.

It's worth noting that the Bell Tower does not require a Bell of the Sky, and there's no guarantee you'll find it anywhere... yet.

v2.2.1: Patch

Added: a ninth Bell type? What's going on?

Added: a new base Trap, Plasma Trap? This is... strange.

Added: Generator inventory sprites

Added: visuals for the Zone Scanner and the Creator Medal

Changed: as decribed above, some enemies and traps use gases instead of AoE.

Buffed: Thief's Blessing now grants +50% Crit to affected enemies.

This means you have much more crit on anything that's burning, blighted, defenseless, or blinded.

The crit bonus does NOT increase with more effects, but Aromatic Lens does double it.

Buffed: Bosses now always cleanse Feared immediately.

Nerfed: Plasma Drone Parts have been rebalanced a bit.

All Plasma parts now require 2 Part slots. To make this clearer, free Part slots are now shown.

Plasma Core no longer grants fire on regeneration.

Plasma Sensors now grants fire on regeneration (replaces previous functionality).

Fixed: some Halloween decoration would stick around