StrangerZ update for 3 November 2023

StrangerZ 1.0.1 Patch and Hotfix

Build 12616185

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed crash regarding discord overlay

  • Fixed Stranger movement not working with certain keyboards

  • Slight balancing adjustments

  • Feedback is actively being taken and worked on! Thanks for a great launch so far!

