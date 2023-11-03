-
Fixed crash regarding discord overlay
-
Fixed Stranger movement not working with certain keyboards
-
Slight balancing adjustments
-
Feedback is actively being taken and worked on! Thanks for a great launch so far!
StrangerZ update for 3 November 2023
StrangerZ 1.0.1 Patch and Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2293601 Depot 2293601
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update