Milestone 4 (v1.0.0.17)

Build 12616083 · Last edited 3 November 2023

It's time for a new milestone! Thank you for your continued interest in Nonsensical Video Generator!

This version of the software includes the following changes:

Additions:

Added error catching to Discord RPC to prevent crashes.

Added a "Video Playback Resolution" option to the Options menu.

This option allows you to change the resolution of clips in the Video Player alongside clip thumbnails in the Library. Added the close sound effect to the Console screen when toggling with F5 or tilde.

Added a feature to re-seed the random number generator while clicking on the Nonsensical Video Generator logo.

Theoretically, clicking it while generating will produce more random results. Added a new tip of the day message referring to the re-seeding feature.

Added the ability to render with 0 clips.

This can be used to test the rendering functionality without using materials, as long as an intro or outro is enabled.

Removals:

Removed sound effects when editing addon settings.

Bug fixes:

Fixed a bug where settings for addons would not be saved beyond the first option.

Fixed a bug where the Console screen will close when clicking while tabbed out.

Fixed a bug where URLs could not be downloaded if it contained parameters after the file name.

This change also fixes an issue where Discord attachments could not be downloaded.

This change also fixes an issue where Discord attachments could not be downloaded. Fixed a bug where having the "Mute Music While Inactive" toggle switch in Options disabled would not make the music cycle or loop while in the background.

