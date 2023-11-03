Update v1.3

Changes:
- You can now clip mask linked sprites!
- New sprite list menu!
- New settings menu! (crazy right)
- Can now change the background color in the settings.
- Can now change the max fps in the settings.
- Mildly changed physics.
- Fixed slowdown when using altered fps.* Squash can now be made negative.
- Perchance fixed bug where sprites collision polygon would fail to build. Perchance.
- You can now no longer scroll select while moused over menus.
- Fixed issue where sprite would sometimes move when linking to other sprite.
- Fixed issue where sprites could disappear if trying to link a sprite to its own child sprite. This would also cause memory leaks, which has been fixed.
- Updated tutorial text to not be incorrect.
- Minor optimizations.
- Re-added the secret "breast button"
Changed files in this update