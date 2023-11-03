 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

PNGTuber Plus update for 3 November 2023

Update v1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12615968 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • You can now clip mask linked sprites!
  • New sprite list menu!
  • New settings menu! (crazy right)
  • Can now change the background color in the settings.
  • Can now change the max fps in the settings.
  • Mildly changed physics.
  • Fixed slowdown when using altered fps.* Squash can now be made negative.
  • Perchance fixed bug where sprites collision polygon would fail to build. Perchance.
  • You can now no longer scroll select while moused over menus.
  • Fixed issue where sprite would sometimes move when linking to other sprite.
  • Fixed issue where sprites could disappear if trying to link a sprite to its own child sprite. This would also cause memory leaks, which has been fixed.
  • Updated tutorial text to not be incorrect.
  • Minor optimizations.
  • Re-added the secret "breast button"

Changed files in this update

Depot 2596881 Depot 2596881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link