Animated Furniture
Besides doors that open/close, there are now more types of animated furniture!
- Openable furniture: The open/close state can be toggled using the Open button
- Moving furniture: Start/stop the movement using the Activate button
Roomvas
Added Newton's Cradle, Ceiling Fan and Ceiling Mobile as new moving furniture.
- These furniture have also been added to the Scionti layout.
Added an open animation for the Fridge.
- The size of the fridge has also been adjusted.
- The Kitchenette layout was updated with the new Fridge
Roomvas Deluxe
- Added a waterfall to the Bamboo Display
- Added an open animation for Oven 2, Patio Door 2, Attic Ladder
- Added rocking animations for Rocking Chair, Rocking Horse
- The Villa layout was updated with these new furniture
Other Changes
- The current movement mode is now saved to the layout json file. When loading a design, you will enter the saved movement mode.
- Staircases now use the Step Height parameter, rather than the Step Count. This makes it easier to keep a consistent step size when adjusting the staircase height.
- When creating stairs, the starting cursor position is set higher up along the stairs, rather than at the bottom of the stairs
- When selecting furniture with material options, the Texture Angle option is now hidden when it has no effect on the material
Bug Fixes
- When there are no rooms in the layout, using the gizmo to draw out a room causes a crash
- Exiting the Rating mode back to the main menu was not done cleanly. The app still assumed a rating mode when subsequently going into the Design League.
Changed files in this update