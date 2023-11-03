 Skip to content

Roomvas update for 3 November 2023

Animated Furniture

Share · View all patches · Build 12615967 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Animated Furniture

Besides doors that open/close, there are now more types of animated furniture!

  • Openable furniture: The open/close state can be toggled using the Open button
  • Moving furniture: Start/stop the movement using the Activate button

Roomvas

  • Added Newton's Cradle, Ceiling Fan and Ceiling Mobile as new moving furniture.

    • These furniture have also been added to the Scionti layout.

  • Added an open animation for the Fridge.

    • The size of the fridge has also been adjusted.
    • The Kitchenette layout was updated with the new Fridge

Roomvas Deluxe

  • Added a waterfall to the Bamboo Display
  • Added an open animation for Oven 2, Patio Door 2, Attic Ladder
  • Added rocking animations for Rocking Chair, Rocking Horse
  • The Villa layout was updated with these new furniture
Other Changes
  • The current movement mode is now saved to the layout json file. When loading a design, you will enter the saved movement mode.
  • Staircases now use the Step Height parameter, rather than the Step Count. This makes it easier to keep a consistent step size when adjusting the staircase height.
  • When creating stairs, the starting cursor position is set higher up along the stairs, rather than at the bottom of the stairs
  • When selecting furniture with material options, the Texture Angle option is now hidden when it has no effect on the material
Bug Fixes
  • When there are no rooms in the layout, using the gizmo to draw out a room causes a crash
  • Exiting the Rating mode back to the main menu was not done cleanly. The app still assumed a rating mode when subsequently going into the Design League.

