A-Spec First Assault launches into Early Access on Steam

A-Spec First Assault is available to buy now on Steam. Releasing into Early Access, A-Spec First Assault adds a mini prologue campaign designed to introduce new players to concepts and features over 7 missions.

Completing the prologue opens the campaign preview with 3 main and 5 side missions. These are the same missions made available in the demo.

The skirmish gameplay mode provides quick access into combat with abilities to change the loadout and number of ships on a 1 v 1 team singleplayer with AI teammates.

A-Spec First Assault offers a wide range of customization options for each ship. Equip your vessel with an array of primary projectile guns and secondary missile launchers, bolstering your frontal assault. Alternatively, opt for turreted guns that provide wider firing arcs, or adopt a balanced approach with a combination of both. Remember, bigger ships deliver greater firepower and make bigger targets.

Augment your ship's performance with support modules, bolstering its core systems. Enhance agility, top speed, armor, hull strength, fire rate, firepower, and more, tailoring your vessel to your play style.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1608330/ASpec_First_Assault/

Patch Notes 0.12.0

Overview

New seven mission prologue serving as an introductory tutorial

New ships and weapons to play with

General bugfixes and improvements

Note: Existing game data from playing previous version will be deleted on first run

Known Issues

Autospeed match 'close' setting does not work as expected

Colliders for Fighter, Gunship, Carrier, and Large Transport are not optimized for best fitting

Jump-out animations are not scaled correctly for ships bigger than a gunship

Guard My Target command is not implemented

Fixed

Carrier and Large Transport ships no longer blink out of existence on death

Added missing venting and debris effects onv various ships when they take hull damage

When entering into the Campaign Menu, whilst playing through the prologue missions, the player cannot navigate the UI

Pressing 'external camera follow target' action should only enable if there is a valid target as strange behaviours occurs otherwise

On Exiting a mission the player log message 'Releasing render texture that is set as Camera.targetTexture!' appears

Fixed some instances of camera shake not honoring the Gameplay Camera Shake toggle when disabled

Quit dialogue for completed primary objectives now displays the keyboard/controller bindings for the Pause action

Playing a skimish mission and then playing a campaign mission spawn the first two waypoints in the wrong locations

Adjusting the starting distance for skirmish mission from far will move team members further away from player

Opponent Frigate distinct debris was not being spawned on death

Added

Seven prologue missions

Civilian Tug

Civilian Mining Barge

Civilian Transport

Civilian mining beam turret weapon

Blaster Choke/4 primary weapon

Large asteroid for prologue 'mining' mission

Asteroid Fields

